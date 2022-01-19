I use Tiwa Savege’s sex tape for inspiration every morning — Nollywood actor

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has confessed that he uses the leaked sex tape of popular diva, Tiwa Savage, for inspiration every morning.

The Nollywood actor said that following what he saw from the video leaked in 2021, Savage should dump music for pornography.

Maduagwu, who earned N4.8 million from a staged fight with Jim Iyke, told Television Continental in a recent interview: “I think it was a national shame.

“Although I watched it every morning as inspiration.

“Because now, she has given me content to watch and that is what gives me inspiration.

“I am sure so many people in Nigeria watch it every morning and every night.

“She should just quit music and go into Popo.”