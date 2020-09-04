Renowned musician, Femi Kuti, has reacted to speculations that he is affiliated to a particular political party.

The singer made this known through his Instagram and Twitter account on Friday.

According to Femi Kuti, he turned down an offer to join the All Progressives Congress when he was approached by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo (SAN).

He said: “I want to state for clarity and posterity my role in the Ojota protest. I was invited for what I and many believed was a genuine cause regarding the cost of fuel. As soon as I found out it was politically motivated I pulled out,

“I got a lot of backlash at the time but stood my ground. For the record I have NEVER and will NEVER affiliate with any political party that I don’t feel has the genuine interest of the people of Nigeria at heart. Even when the VP approached me to join APC, I blatantly refused as I also refused to join PDP or any other political party.”