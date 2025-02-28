I turned down my brother, brother-in-law from becoming EFCC auctioneers — Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that he turned down his brother-in-law from becoming an auctioneer with the anti-graft agency.

The Chairman of the EFCC revealed this at the 38th Anti-Corruption Situation Room in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre, Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, and EFCC with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, had as theme: “Ethics, Integrity, Corruption Risk Assessments and Anti-Corruption at National and Sub-National levels: Sustaining the fight against corruption in Nigeria.”

Olukoyede, who was then the Secretary of the EFCC, said: “My chairman then, we agreed that we should select a committee.

“So, we selected an assets forfeiture committee of about six directors, including myself as the chairman of the committee and a few other staff.

“We advertised for auctioneers.

“So, they applied.

“We were able to shortlist about 11 of them.

“My brother-in-law happens to be an international auctioneer.

“He applied.

“His application came to me.

“I saw it and I shredded it.

“So, my PA who knew him, called him and told him what I did, and for six months, he did not talk to me.

“So we did the auction.

“One of my elder brothers called me: ‘I heard you are doing an auction. I needed a truck for my business.’

“I said: ‘Sir, go and read what we published.’

“Conflict of interest.

“No staff of EFCC or immediate members of the family is allowed.

“He said no, they would use another name.

“I knew they could do that.

“I told him that I was not interested.

“After about eight months down the line, they set up a panel to investigate activities of the EFCC.

“My chairman and I were placed on suspension.

“They began to investigate what we did in the office.

“They investigated the particular auction I did in Port Harcourt.

“Now, assuming they found the name of my brother-in-law as one of the auctioneers.

“What would have been the result?

“Probably I may be in jail by now.”

