I told Tinubu that old people should leave politics but he didn’t agree – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said that the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu disagreed with his opinion about old people.

El-Rufai who spoke in Hausa opined that old people should thank God for their years and leave politics because they are getting weaker.

He said,

“When you get old, you give thanks to God and leave politics for others because you are getting weaker.

“That is how I see it, but others didn’t agree.

“Even Asiwaju didn’t agree, we even discussed it two days ago but he refused.”

Meanwhile, an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, in June, described the APC Presidential candidate, as an old war horse who would win the 2023 presidency.

He also wrote off the presidential ambition of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the 2023 presidency is a two-horse race between Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Tinubu.





