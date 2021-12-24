I thought I was dreaming – Glo Unlimited Extravaganza car winner

Two more car winners have emerged in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

The two new winners received their brand new Kia Rio cars at presentation ceremonies in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and Kaduna.

The Uyo winner, Ubong Charles Ukpong, an Administrative Officer at the University of Uyo, said he thought he was dreaming when he was called by the Globacom customer care team and told he won a brand new car.

Ukpong said: “It was all like a dream.

“Even after completing the validation and verification exercise, I was still skeptical until I received the keys today.

“I will forever be grateful to Glo, a company that has been taking care of Nigerians from onset.”

In Kaduna, a 22-year-old auto mechanic, Iorav Tengu, arrived at Gloworld on Ahmadu Bello Way with family and friends to take delivery of his brand new Kia Rio car.

Tengu said: “I cannot explain what I felt as I received the call about my prize.

“What Glo has done for me will change my life and also my parents.

“That’s why my friends have come with me today.

|I’m so thankful for the promo that made this happen.”

Over 50 other Nigerians in Uyo also went home with different home appliances, including generators, refrigerators and televisions sets.

Equally, more than 60 subscribers won similar items at the Kaduna leg of the presentation event.

Refrigerator winner, Edidiong Ita, 32, a Bolt driver based in Uyo, said: “A big thank you to our caring network, Globacom, for this Christmas present.

“I am indeed grateful to the company.”

Nsikak Udo, a secondary school teacher in Uyo, who won a television set, thanked Globacom for “providing a brand new television set for the viewing pleasure of my family”.

Also a generator winner, William Abasi Ibianke, a student of the University of Uyo, said it was the best gift he received in 2021.

Kaduna-based clergyman, Jolomi Ikomi, said: “When I was called, I was elated.

“I truly was skeptical at first but coming here today, it is definitely real.

“This fridge will be my Christmas gift to my wife and so I can only be grateful to Glo for enabling me to give her a worthwhile gift this year.”

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who spoke at the event, said: “On behalf of the Government of Kaduna State, we commend Globacom for all your support within the state as there is a link between telecoms and security and as a state we have benefited from your operations.”

Also speaking, representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Walson Dambo, commended Globacom for the transparent draws that have produced many winners across the country.

Dambo noted Globacom has always been associated with empowerment of Nigerians since inception.

He therefore urged the company to keep up its social responsibility packages.

More presentation ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the cities of Ibadan and Warri on December 29, 2021, while the promo train will return early next year to Ilorin on January 6, Lagos on January 13, Abuja on January 20 and back to Victoria Island, Lagos for the final event on January 27.