Nollywood actress, Lola Alao, has revealed that she tested positive for Coronavirus Disease but has fully recovered.

The actress posted the development on her Instagram page.

Alao said she lost her sense of smell and was sick to the bone before she made full recovery, advising the public to take the pandemic warnings seriously.

The actress wrote: “I tested positive for COVID-19 but I am fine now. To God be the glory.

I was sick to the bone and couldn’t smell anything. I was so scared because I had kids to take care of.

“You don’t ever want to imagine going into self-isolation and not seeing your loved ones.

“I don’t know what you must have heard about COVID-19, but I tell you today that it is way deadlier than you can ever think of.

“At this critical time when people are beginning to ignore the warnings against this virus, you can make a difference with your family members by being very conscious of the fact that it is still very much around.

“There is a thin line between life and death. Please, be nice to everyone around you always. My name is Lola Alao. Stay very safe, my people.”