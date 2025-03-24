I suffered domestic violence for 10 years in my marriage — Actress

A Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya, has revealed that she suffered domestic violence in her now crashed marriage for 10 years.

She revealed this in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, adding that she turned to alcohol in the bid to maintain sanity.

Adesanya said: “It was something I was involved in for 10 good years.

“It was up and down.

“We had moments when we laughed, though, but it wasn’t all that.

“The beating was there, the domestic violence was there, it wasn’t going away.

“For 10 good years, it wasn’t going anywhere.

“I was so depressed.

“I didn’t know it was depression.

“I started drinking.

“I would just sneak out, go and buy a bottle of brandy – for real, for real – go to a corner and drink.

“I just wanted to be numb.

“I would drink like a whole bottle.

“I was a drunk, forget it.

“There used to be a chemist where we stayed at Surulere.

“So I would just go and buy the bottle, hide it, bring it home, and drink.

“I became an alcoholic.

“It was just God.

“I became something else.

“I didn’t want to feel the pain from any beating from my ex.”

