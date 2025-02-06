I stopped eating eba, amala, akpu to beat breast cancer’ – Akeredolu’s widow

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed that eliminating starchy foods from her diet played a crucial role in her survival after being diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago.

According to her, the decision to stop consuming eba, amala, akpu and pounded yam was driven by her determination to stay alive and raise her young children.

In a social media post on Wednesday marking World Cancer Day, she described her cancer journey as a “mixed grill of triumph and lately of grief,” emphasising how lifestyle changes, research and medical intervention contributed to her survival.

Since 2000, Anyanwu-Akeredolu said she has avoided sugary and starchy foods, opting instead for a diet rich in vegetables, smoothies, green tea, lemon and ginger tea, beans, moimoi, fish, chicken, snail, occasional rice and zobo drink.

The former Ondo First Lady, whose husband passed away from prostate cancer on December 23, 2023, emphasised that her positive mindset played a major role in her survival.

She credited her decision to seek medical care at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, rather than relying on spiritual healers, as a crucial step in her recovery.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu also noted that detecting the cancer early at stage 1 significantly improved her chances of survival.

As the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), she highlighted the importance of Team Survivors Nigeria (TSN), a support group for breast cancer survivors.

Her words: “My experience with cancer is a mixed grill of triumph and, lately, of grief, having defeated breast cancer 27 years ago, only to lose my husband, Aketi, to prostate cancer on 26 December 2023.

“For this conversation, I will tell my story to inform, inspire, and empower the public to take action against cancer, whether as individuals or as a community.

“To begin with, the major thing that saved me from untimely death at the age of 44 was my mindset and belief. I did not believe that my cancer was caused by anyone, let alone by a spiritual attack.

“So I did not go to a church or spiritualist—I went to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. My educational status also enabled me to figure out that cancer is a medical issue, nothing more. I was right!

“Doctors at UCH handled my case, and if I may add, I presented early, at Stage 1 of the disease. No lymph node was affected.

“I came to understand the implications as I began to read extensively, including medical publications on breast cancer such as Cochrane reports.

“As I read more and attended international conferences, I realised that my longevity after diagnosis depended on my lifestyle.

“Looking at my young children at the time, I was determined to do everything in my power to live and raise them.

“If giving up soft drinks, ‘swallow’ (eba, pounded yam, amala, akpu), and bread would prolong my life—knowing that starchy foods and sugar fuel cancer growth—so be it.

“That was exactly what I did. I stopped drinking soft drinks. No ‘swallow’ and no bread since 2000! My diet includes vegetables, smoothies, green tea, lemon and ginger tea, beans, moi moi, fish, chicken, snails, occasional rice, and zobo drink.

“Exercise, especially jogging — one of the flagship activities of BRECAN during Pink October — also became part of my healthy lifestyle.

“Connecting with people, especially those with shared experiences, is critical in providing emotional support during the cancer journey. This is one of the reasons I founded BRECAN.

“We now have a community of breast cancer survivors named Team Survivors Nigeria (TSN), which provides psychosocial support for members and showcases that a breast cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence. Today, I am proudly a 27-year breast cancer survivor, thriving and still committed to the fight.”

