Muhammad Ibraheem El-zakzaky, the only surviving son of the detained Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zachary, on Sunday disclosed that he is in support of all movements seeking for an end to all forms of injustice in the country regardless of whatever names they are called.

Muhammad spoke in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He recalled that in the first speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari when he was newly elected as Nigerian president in 2015, he made a promise to deliver good governance and the rule of law.

“At the very least that would have been enough; and I stood for that,” he said.

Muhammad, however, said he could not believe it when the Nigerian Army was deployed to exterminate members of the IMN in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said: “When I heard the sound of grenades, rocket propelled grenades and light mortars, I was overwhelmed.

“Surely, this apocalyptic attack on human beings was something I thought could never happen. By the time the effects of such weapons of mass destruction were made apparent upon little old me; I was already exhausted.

“My mother and my father were attacked in our home by the Nigerian Army. The army systematically killed and burned its way through the neighbourhood. Then burned and ransacked its way to what was left of the survivors.

“And to my surprise, the Buhari administration had put all instruments of government into overdrive to justify the horrific act that had just been committed.

“It is no secret that in the aftermath, my parents were held without trial for years.

“When the administration was finally unable to continue ignoring all the questions, they claimed to be spending five million monthly to maintain them in protective custody.

“Meanwhile, all constitutionally legal attempts to secure their freedom had succeeded in the courts.

“But the administration never obeyed any of the court orders, and they used the government apparatus to make an array of all manner of bizarre excuses.

“And since my father and mother had indeed been painted in a bad colour as Shiites, it became clear that no depth was too low to sink and no amount of rapine would be spared to justify the genocidal attack.

“Since then, any and all who could be labelled as Shiites are routinely being harassed, tortured and murdered in scores; their dead bodies are denied proper burial all subject to the whims of SARS/ F-SARS and other visible and invisible Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The multitude of victims have no choice but to try to survive against such odds.”

Muhammad said the present government made it clear that “they are determined to continue in the policy of lawless violence, propaganda and terror as a means to implement the rule of Buhari and his supporters”.

He stated that the campaign of intimidation, torture, humiliation and murder came to a point that some youth in the country decided that enough was enough, and so they reacted by coming up with #EndSARS slogan.

He added: “The slogan was to end SARS, which was widely regarded as the most ruthless institution within the Buhari Regime.

“At first, Buhari’s lieutenants offered token acceptance to the demands and even renamed the much heated SARS/ F-SARS to SWAT. However this did not serve to bring the desired result of ending the protests.”

To create the necessary conditions that can redeem Buhari, he said, efforts are being made to inflame, tribal, ethnic and religious tensions facilitating the destruction of property labelled northern or southern.

He said: “This is all so that Buhari and his genocidal regime can justify the murderous mission led by his chief henchman Buratai.

“My Father Ibraheem Zakzaky is Fulani and Hausa by ancestry. This did not save him from the B+B treatment of Buhari and Buratai.

“My mother is Yoruba and despite being the daughter of a father from Ibadan and a mother from Ilorin, she cannot have even a knee replacement surgery or any kind of descent medical attention because of the B+B rule over Nigeria.”

According to Muhammad, parts of Nigeria have already been thoroughly ravaged and ransacked by the B+B team.

He said: “Flesh and blood I am with all movements seeking for an end to all forms of injustice regardless of what ever hashtag precedes it.

“Yet I cannot help but wonder just how many more massacres does the Buhari/Buratai-led administration have to commit, live offline, or live online before the B+B combo is recognised as what they truly are.”