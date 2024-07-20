I stand by my statements criticising Tinubu — Ali Ndume

The ousted Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that he stands by his statements criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ndume, who rejected the chairmanship position given to him after his removal, spoke on Friday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Senate ousted Ndume as Chief Whip following a demand by his party, All Progressives Congress.

The National Working Committee of the APC, headed by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, made the demand in a letter to the Senate.

Ndume told newsmen: “I had wanted to react since the day I was illegally removed as Chief Whip of the Senate, but I couldn’t do so because I was mourning.

“I now deem it fit to do so.

“I am a democrat and a realist, and someone who always says the truth no matter whose ox is gored.

“It is patriotic to support the president insofar as he efficiently serves the country.

“It is unpatriotic not to oppose him if by inefficiency or otherwise, he fails in his duty to stand by the country.

“In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.

“Therefore, I have not regretted what I said during my interview with Arise TV.

“I thank all Nigerians who took to their social media platforms and groups who issued statements aligning with my statement regarding excruciating hunger and insecurity under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Secondly, I took it as an Act of God, the decision of the NWC of our great party, APC, that recommended to the Senate that I should be removed, which they did, because it was God that gave me that mandate as Chief Whip.

“So I bear no grudges about what transpired.

“After all, I did not contest to be the Chief Whip or to be the Vice Chairman of the Appropriation Committee.

“Rather, I contested to be a senator representing Southern Borno and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So I am not desperate.

“I am over 64 years now, and I thank God.

“As for the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tourism offered to me, I want to say that I am not a tourist and not good at tourism.

“As it is, I have spent over 10 years without going to any foreign country.

“I was happy yesterday when the President approved the minimum wage to N70,000 only, but the minimum wage is still minimal compared to a 50kg bag of rice, which cost over N70,000.

“On the advice that I am free to join the Peoples Democratic Party or any political party of my choice, I want to reiterate that I am one of the founding members of the APC.

“It is the people of my constituency and teaming supporters that will decide for me whether to stay in APC, join another party or quit politics.

“Whatever their advice is, that is what I will work with.

“On whether I will take the matter to Court, I want to say that I will not go to Court.

“I have surrendered my case to Almighty Allah (God).”

