I spent N600,000 to acquire Cotonou university degree — Undercover Reporter

A Nigerian investigative journalist, Umar Audu, has revealed that he spent N600,000 to obtain a degree from a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic and observe the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Audi, who works for Daily Nigerian, made this known in an interview on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday.

He, however, expressed fear for his safety, though adding that he has not been threatened by anyone over the story that has led to the de-recognition of universities in Benin Republic and Togo by the Nigerian authorities.

The undercover journalist, who received both the transcript and certificate of the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic in six weeks, told Channels Television: “There is a lot of concern from friends and family members regarding my safety.

“They have been genuinely worried and as a journalist, I believe I should be allowed to carry out my job without any threats or intimidation.

“This situation highlights the type of society we live in, where journalists should be able to conduct their work peacefully and be assured of their safety.

“I want to use this platform to call on the authorities to ensure my protection, even though I am currently in a safe place.

“However, I am uncertain about what might happen next as I have been giving interviews and my report has gone viral without any threats so far.

“I hope the government remains vigilant and if there are any threats, I will promptly reach out to them to ensure I receive the necessary protection.”

When asked how much he spent to acquire the fake certificate, Audu said: “I spent roughly N600,000.

“I did not go to the border.

“I only gave an Immigration officer to help me get an ECOWAS passport and a backdated stamp of Nigerian Immigration and Benin, which I spent N150,000.”