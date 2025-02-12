I sold my baby for N600,000 to a lady who resold her for N4m — Mum 

A 26-year-old lady, Rachael, has said that a 42-year-old woman she sold her baby to for N600,000 resold the two-week-old to someone seeking to adopt a child for N4 million.

The mum said this when she was paraded at the Delta State Police Command headquarters in Asaba, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Rachael, a resident of Asaba, who was paraded alongside two other accomplices by the spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe, said she carried out the act because she could not afford to take care of her and her other male child.

She said the father of the two-week-old baby denied paternity of the child who was born on January 27, 2025, adding: “I gave the baby away because I am the only one taking care of the child.

On how she coped while she was pregnant, Rachael said: “l took care of myself.

“I struggled.

“I was going to people’s compound to clean and do some other chores.”

Rachael said she was introduced to a woman who she asked to help her because she was not financially strong enough to cater for two children, adding: “The woman gave me N600,000 and said I should settle her and I gave her N30,000.”

The woman who she gave the child said she sold her for N3.5 million and admitted that she gave the mother N600,000.

She said the mother of the child told her that she wanted to use the money to start a business.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old woman who had sought to adopt the child said she paid N4 million.

According to her, she was assured that the documents for the adoption of the child were being processed.

