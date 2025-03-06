I slept in Dangote Cement factory on Natasha’s wedding day’ – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed he spent the night in the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s wedding day.

Akpabio stated this on Thursday during plenary at the National Assembly.

The former Governor of Akwa-Ibom described Natasha’s husband as his good friend, stressing that his attendance at their wedding signifies his closeness to the family.

He said he slept in the factory because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state.

The Senate President made the disclosure while reacting to the recommendations by the Senate Committee Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The committee also recommended that the Senator representing Kogi Central must apologise to the Senate for ‘disrespecting the Senate.”

During the period of the suspension, the committee stated that her salary and security details will be withdrawn.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha should not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly during her suspension period.

Following the recommendation, the Senate adopted the resolution, and the Senate President announced the suspension of the Kogi lawmaker.

