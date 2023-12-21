I signed agreement with Wike willingly — Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has said that he signed the agreement to restore peace to the state with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, willingly.

So also has the Governor said he remains committed to the peace process in the state and will see the process through.

Fubara spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, on the eight-point resolution facilitated by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Johnson, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily,” on Wednesday, said: “There is nothing to doubt it.

“We have gone beyond the issue as to who signed, and who didn’t sign.

“The Bible that we all profess says we should pursue peace will all men at all cost.

“Mr. Governor is a stickler for the rules.

“And if His Excellency, the President has intervened, he (Fubara) is not a man of perfidy.

“He will not say something and do the other.

“In the next couple of hours, I will be unveiling some of the approvals His Excellency has already given as an indication that he is prepared for peace.”