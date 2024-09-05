I shot my friend while he was having sex with my girlfriend in a house I rented for her — Married suspect

A 38-year-old hunter, Joseph Ajagba, has said that he shot his blossom friend while he was having sex with his girlfriend in the house he rented for her in lkun-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The married man revealed this to newsmen when he was paraded at the Ondo State Police Command Headquarters in Akure.

Ajagba said: “I went out hunting after I had taken some bottles of beer, but I ran out of cartridges.

“I wanted to return to the house of my girlfriend to sleep there.

“When I got there, I saw the door locked.

Also Read:

“I now went to the window and I opened it and saw a co-hunter on top of my girlfriend.

“That was why I fired the gun in my hand.”

The Command’s Commissioner, Abayomi Oladipo, who paraded Ajagba and others, said: “On August 23, 2024, about 2300hrs, a case of attempted murder was reported to the Police, the victim went to his friend, who is a divorcee in her house.

“One, Ajegba Joseph ‘m’, a hunter aged 38 years, who is also having an affair with the woman, went to visit her on the same day in possession of an unlicensed single-barrel gun.

“However, upon sighting the victim with the woman in bed, the suspect shot the victim through the window side.”

Post Views: 0