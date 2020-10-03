Fuji Lord, Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal, popularly known as K1 de Ultimate, has denied reports making the rounds that he beat up a broadcaster, Wole Sorunke, popularly known as MC Murphy, at the 60th birthday party of Oba Abdulfatai Akamo, the Olu of Itori, in Ewekoro, Ogun State, on Thursday.

The denial was contained in a statement by K1’s publicist, Kunle Rasheed, on Saturday.

Rasheed expressed surprise at the reaction of broadcasters under the aegis of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria at a news conference on Friday to the issue.

The broadcasters said the Fuji super star beat up the broadcaster at the party, calling on the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to strip the musician off his Mayegun of Yorubaland title.

The said K1 and his boys brutalised, harassed and humiliated the FIBAN member over what they called a minor issue.

In the statement on Saturday, Rasheed said the picture painted by Sorunke and FIBAN was far from the truth.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Mr. Sorunke and FIBAN are seriously looking for ways to malign King Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal who did not in anyway deserve that from them.

“K1 was never involved in any violence at that party.

“Indeed, many followed K1’s performance live through the social media that day and so it became a great wonder the point this monumental violence took place that the live cameras did not capture it.

“If indeed there was a fracas, we are maintaining that it has nothing to do with K1 and his stage where he performed.

“It was believed that the radio presenter had issues with people at the party and because he is known to K1, he rescued him and took him to his stage away from the scene of the incident.

“How then can this amount to beating up the broadcaster, when indeed he saved him that fateful evening.

“This can be corroborated by people present at the occasion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, K1s title, Mayegun of Yorubaland, is a solid statement that the man stands for peace.

“Anything that happened to him (Sorunke) has nothing to do with Alhaji (K1).”