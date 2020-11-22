The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has said he is the leader of Lagos irrespective of what anyone feels about it.

The ceremonial ruler said this at a virtual meeting with some prominent Lagosians, including one of them he identified as Alhaji Gbadamosi.

The traditional ruler also said it was only God that has the power to make one a leader.

He said at the meeting, where he sat in front of a laptop: “By the grace of God Almighty and the wish of right thinking Lagosians, I am the Oba of Lagos whether some people like it or not.

“It is God who has made it like that.

“According to the the Holy Quran, it is God who appoints a leader.

“And that is certain.

“With due respect to my elder, Alhaji Gbadamosi, I salute you.

“There is a saying that the words of elders are the words of freedom.

“I wish to have been physically present with you, but for circumstances beyond my control.

“I am happy to be meeting you virtually.

“All will be well with you Insha Allah.

“Nigeria will prosper.

“Lagos will prosper.”

Recall that hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest stormed the palace of the Oba of Lagos, located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, vandalising vehicles and carting away several artefacts, including the staff of office, referred to as Opa Ase, in October 2020.

However, with the assistance of the Oodua People’s Congress, the staff of office was located and retrieved.