I remain Chairman of PDP in Ekiti, Omolase dismisses dissolution of Exco

Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Hon. Lanre Omolase has faulted the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the party by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He described the suspension as an exercise in futility, declaring that he remained chairman of the party in Ekiti State until a court of competent jurisdiction rules otherwise.

According to Omolase, any action that is against a subsisting order of the court is not only a waste of time, but also contemptuous.

“I want to say, proclaim and declare that I am still the Acting Chairman of the PDP in Ekiti and only the court of law can say otherwise.

“My position as the Acting Chairman is as dictated by a court of competent jurisdiction, and the court order is still subsisting.

“The position of the court is that nothing must be done concerning the State Chairmanship of the PDP in Ekiti until final determination of a suit filed when two persons were laying claim to the chairmanship of the party.

“Apart from the fact there is a subsisting court order backing my position, the National Working Committee does not also have powers to sack duly elected Exco members of the party at whatever level.

“Also, I condemn the purported suspension of the National Assembly candidates of the party and wish to state that there was nowhere the candidates were invited to defend themselves as well as dictated by the principle of fair hearing.”