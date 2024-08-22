I remain authentic deputy governor for Edo State, says Omobayo

Engr. Marvellous Godwins Omobayo has maintained that he remains the authentic Edo State Deputy Governor, and still performs his official duties as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor stated this while playing host to the leadership and members of the three recognized transport unions in Edo State who paid him a solidarity visit.

The unions are National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW; Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, and Edo State Drivers Welfare Scheme.

Speaking on the ongoing litigations relating to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Omobayo stated that he was not distracted and remained focused on supporting his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the economic prosperity and transformation of Edo State.

He appreciated the unions for their overwhelming support since he assumed office, noting that he commended their loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In his earlier remarks, Chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Monday Orhue, and his NURTW counterpart, Chief Odion Olaye, said unions resolved to pay a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor to reaffirm their total support to Governor Obaseki.

According to Chief Olaye, the visit to the Deputy Governor’s office was to pass a vote of confidence on Omobayo as the authentic and recognized Deputy Governor of Edo State.

The NURTW boss expressed optimism that the Obaseki-led administration would end well and finish strong.

