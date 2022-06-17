I rejected N2b to join APC, PDP petitioned EFCC on me — Ogunbiyi

The Osun State governorship candidate of Accord, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has revealed how he rejected N2 billion offered him by the officials of All Progressives Congress to dump his party.

Ogunbiyi revealed this and more during a meeting with key members of the state pensioners on Friday in Osogbo.

Besides, he revealed that in 2018 when he was cheated during the Peoples Democratic Party primary, APC chieftains did not only bring money to him, they also offered him a senatorial seat and other juicy positions for his supporters to decamp, but he turned them down.

Ogunbiyi explained that he outrightly rejected the offer because he was not in politics for personal gains but to serve the Osun State people and use his God given potentials to bring development and growth to the state.

The Accord flag-bearer noted that if he rejected such offer then, he is resolute now to contest this election and that he is sure of winning, saying he was not working in alliance with either APC or PDP, but to see that the two political parties are defeated during the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

He said: “What I was offered by the APC was not up to what I spent and even if anyone offers me the whole world, I won’t accept it.

“By the grace of God, I don’t depend on anyone and I did not take anything from anyone for my campaign.

“I am not rich, but I am okay.

“I am 60 years now and I have what can take care of me in the next 60 years.”

Ogunbiyi assured the retirees that they won’t regret supporting him to win the governorship election as he has plans to effectively pay all gratuities of the state pensioners within six months of his government.

According to him, as an expert and a major player in the corporate world, paying pensioners would lead to boosting the state’s economy and help the aged who had toiled and used their dark hairs to serve the state to live healthy and happy lives.

He further highlighted programmes in his manifesto and how he will govern the state to attain greater heights in the education, health, agriculture, sports, entertainment and mining sectors.

The retirees, who expressed their confidence in the ability of Ogunbiyi, promised their unalloyed support to the Accord candidate in the coming election.

In another development, Ogunbiyi disclosed how some elements in the PDP sent a petition against him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, attaching a fake N500 million cheque he allegedly collected from the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “I offered myself to the EFCC, but I didn’t spend two hours with them.

“I took all my accounts to them and made them to realise that the highest amount that can be issued through cheque is N10 million.

“They told me to go because it was glaring this was a false alarm.

“I have said it severally that I have nothing to do with Tinubu either politically or in the business world.

“Whatsoever is said was by my political opponents and the woman who started this has come forward to apologise to me.”