I ran against powerful people in Abuja, not Binani — Fintiri

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has said that his reelection bid was not just against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani.

Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, spoke on Tuesday on a Channels TV programme: “Politics Today.”

He said there were powerful forces in Abuja bent on overrunning the state.

He said: “I don’t think I have run against any woman in Adamawa State.

“I ran against enemies of democracy outside Adamawa State and their gang-up has not gotten anywhere.

“I think, for now, we give God the glory.”

Asked further who would be ganging up against him and why, the Governor said: “They decided to be enemies of democracy and the only scapegoat they could find is in Adamawa State.

“They wanted to put a woman (from) their party, forgetting that we have performed excellently well in Adamawa State, our people love us.”

According to Fintiri, the people of the state voted for continuity and what he described as excellent rural and urban infrastructure.

He said he did so much including payment of their West African Examination Council and National Examination Council fees.

He added: “They have voted for human and capital development that we have laid a very good foundation for.

“They have voted for an excellent healthcare system and programme of the state.

“They have voted for healthcare insurance,” he said.

“They have voted for continuation of free and quality education in the state.

“They voted for free payment of WAEC and NECO, and other excellent things that have life very meaningful for the good people of the state.”