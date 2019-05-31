Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, says he plans to be the best deputy governor ever in the state, by working in synergy with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to better the lives of citizens.

Hamzat spoke on Friday, at a meeting with the staff of the Office of the Deputy Governor at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, he and Governor Sanwo-Olu are familiar with state, the civil servants, where the food is and what to prepare for the people, and have no excuse but to do what is right.

He said: “It worries me that the life span of a typical Nigerian is below required standard: men – 46, women -49, which means we are doing something wrong.

“Our health system is bad, our environment is horrible and everything is going down the drains.

“This is why our project THEMES are hinged on Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, as well as Security and Governance.

“We owe it to God and to our children to build this land, so that our children can be proud of our country and stop running to other countries for greener pastures, so they can sustain us when we are old.

“I urge our civil servants to be the best in whatever they do. I plan to be the best deputy governor ever in this state, so that together, we can transform Lagos State to better our citizens.”

Hamzat said the yearly budget of the state was still just a scratch in the surface.

He said: “Our budget in Lagos State is less than 3billion dollars; the fire department of the New York City spends 2.8 billion dollars, just a city.”

The NYPD (Police) spent 6 billion dollars in 2018, twice the budget of our state.

He said: “Which means we have just scratched the surface. A lot needs to be done because many people will keep coming to Lagos, and whatever we are doing, we must do it in three folds.

“We will work together as a government and as a people to resolve the challenges that face us as a state to help businesses operate better, create jobs for our teeming youths and grow our economy.”

Earlier, Yetunde Odejayi, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, described Hamzat as a diligent and hardworking man who had served the state in different capacities.

According to her, he knows the state so much and will make meaningful impact during his administration.

She said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy are the right pegs in the right holes.

“We the staff of your office are ready to assist and work with you in any capacity to make your administration a smooth one.”

Hamzat on Thursday resumed duty officially at the State secretariat in Alausa along with Governor Sanwo-Olu.