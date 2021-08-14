I paid N60,000 for a N15,000 pant because of my name — Pretty Mike

Businessman, club owner and socialite, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, has expressed concern over the growing trend of profiling in the country.

Pretty Mike stated his position on the issue of profiling in a post he shared on his Instagram page.

He stated that profiling has resulted in some persons exploiting others just because they believe they are of certain financial status.

Using himself as an example, he wrote: “Profiling is becoming an issue in our society .

“It’s affecting a whole lot of things and I believe it’s time we address it.

“I mean, You can’t even park In front of people’s stores to buy something, without the price quadrupling.

“It’s always best to park a few blocks away.

“How about the fact that you can’t shop on IG with your real account, I remember a guy I ordered some pants from.

“He charged me a non-negotiable price of 60k which I paid but I just had this inkling to check again.

“I used a friend’s account to inquire about those same pants and guess what?… it was going for 15k. I felt conned.

“Or what is the one that called an obscene price and tried to justify his outrageousness with ‘but you are pretty Mike nah!’

“Why does it always have to be so?

“They base their prices on how well you speak, your outfit/your complexion, the car you drive, infact anything that shows you aren’t suffering practically skyrockets the price.

“It’s crazy! You try to get them to reason with you concerning their exorbitant prices … you speak pidgin just to show you understand the ways of the street too, they laugh and remove a few pennies like they are doing you one huge favor… when we both know in the depths of our subconsciousness that someone is trying to get ripped..

“It’s really a Dog eat Dog world.”