I owe nobody else any allegiance except Nigeria – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, declared that he does not owe anybody allegiance except the oath he swore to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Osinbajo spoke during separate meetings with stakeholders in Ogun State, where Governor Dapo Abiodun also declared that the state would support the presidential ambition of the Vice President.

According to Abiodun, the state’s support would enable Osinbajo to continue with some of the laudable projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Vice President, who recently declared interest in 2023 presidential race, visited the palaces of Akarigbo of Remoland, Sagamu; Alake of Egbaland, Abeokuta and Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and Oba Kehinde Olugbenle respectively.

He was also hosted by Governor Abiodun and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta.

In his speech, Osinbajo stated that he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

The Vice President explained that he had consulted widely across all sections of the society, including with President Buhari before he threw his hat into the ring to succeed his boss.

Recounting his contributions to the present federal government, Osinbajo said he was actively involved in the judicial reforms and its repositioning to work optimally, and ensure that judges are adequately remunerated.

He added that his working with the President had exposed him to governance at the highest level and placed him in a position to tackle serious issues concerning economy and security, among others.

He expressed optimism that his presidency would bring peace, unity and development to Nigeria.

Osinbajo said, “The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and building on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country.

“After all I have learnt if called upon to serve the nation, should I say No? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”

Osinbajo, who expressed the hope that his quest to lead the country would be fruitful, used the occasion to commend the Abiodun-led administration in the state for the giant strides it has recorded in the last three years.

On his part, Governor Abiodun said Osinbajo has, in the last seven years, contributed to the many successes recorded by the federal government, adding that “he is eminently qualified to lead the country.”

The governor pointed out that he was pleased with the decision of the Vice President to contest in 2023, stressing that he had no doubt that Osinbajo would do well as president.

He said, “The Vice President’s present here is home coming. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to lead the country in a higher capacity.

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president. We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you.”

Abiodun, who extolled the VP’s academic exploit, recalled how he stood behind his gubernatorial election, describing him as a man who is interested in fairness, justice, equity and the rule of law.

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, in his remarks, posited that the vice president was competent with the required qualification to lead Nigeria.

He observed that Osinbajo’s performance as the acting president is there for all to see.

Also speaking on the presidential ambition of the Vice President, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, attested to the competence of Osinbajo, saying: “the vice president has paid his dues and is eminently qualified to succeed as President.

“I want to pray that you will come back to this Palace as a President and Nigeria will gain tremendously under your watch,” he added.