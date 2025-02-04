I now know why Gov. Uba has been praising Tinubu — El-Rufai

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he now knows why his successor, Governor Uba Sani, has been singing the praises of President Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai spoke on Tuesday, a day after Governor Sani granted an interview to Television Continental, heaping praises on Tinubu.

The governor had said during the interview that no president in the history of Nigeria has really practiced democracy like Tinubu.

Reacting to this position of his successor on Tuesday via his X handle, el-Rufai wrote: “Every day I see this governor embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling, I used to wonder why? However, confirming that Federal Government ‘reimbursements, interventions and grants’ in excess of N150bn have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu, in the last 18 months, now explains everything.

“By all means, defend Asiwaju for the conditional cash transfer.

“Asiwaju has earned it, coming from you.

“The people of Kaduna State will judge at the right time and place.

“Have a nice day.”

Post Views: 1