I never wanted to tarnish Ekubo’s image – Ex-fiancé

Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancé of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has reacted to the controversy that has trailed her account of what transpired between them.

The Eagle Online reported the model alleged Ekubo refused to be intimate with her throughout the five years they dated.

She had also accused him of being manipulative and abusive.

Following the buzz her account of what transpired has created, Acholonu has now taken to her Instastory to state that she never wanted to speak up.

The model, who acknowledged that it has now gotten messy and humiliating, further averred that she never wanted to tarnish Ekubo’s image.

She added that she had to defend herself with the truth as the actor has opened her up for selfish reasons.