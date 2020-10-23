The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has denied ordering the destruction of the economic assets of Yoruba people in Lagos State.

Kanu spoke during an emergency Zoom meeting, titled: “#EndSARS is not an ethnic protest, stop the propaganda to make it one,” organised by Njenje Media TV on Thursday.

According to the leader of the proscribed IPOB, it was agents of the Federal Government that carefully twisted parts of his recent broadcast to create the impression that he had turned the #EndSARS protests against the Yoruba.

Kanu said those who caused division between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe during their time were bent on pitching Ndigbo and Yoruba against themselves.

He said: “I made a broadcast a few days ago when young people were being slaughtered at Lekki Toll Gate.

“In that very speech, I was very clear and unambiguous but the people who cut and paste and put the clips together were trying to be very mischievous.

“Their intension was to infuse an element of tribalism or ethnicity in the ongoing campaign of young people to free themselves from the bondage they have found themselves in Nigeria.

“And that intension, I believe, failed woefully.

“At no time did I insinuate or say anything conveying the erroneous impression that they are now peddling that we were going to take over or control Lagos State….

“My stand is that I support our young people, I support the protesters, I also support the right of people to express their views without being distorted.

“As I said before, they cut out what I said and then quoted me out of context.

“If you want to know what I said, and the context I made the statements, you have to listen to the whole perspective (broadcast).”