I never had sex with my husband for 10 years in marriage – Instagram user

An Instagram user has narrated her experience after leaving her marriage as a result of lack of sex.

The woman disclosed this information to one Texas-based relationship coach, Dr Shola Adeoye.

According to her, she never had sex with her estranged husband during their 10 years marriage.

She stated that they only had oral sex which lasted for 2 hours.

She wrote,

“Pastor Shola, I was married for 10 years, and we never

had sex.

“He will perform oral sex for 2 hours, and that will

be the end.

“He told me he must not use his penis on a

woman.

I left after 10 years with no children.

“I got pregnant the same year I left after I got engaged to another man.”