I never attacked Tinubu – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has exonerated himself from media reports that he allegedly attacked a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Kalu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, stressed that he could never attack Tinubu.

The former governor of Abia, had in an interview said he was ready to match Tinubu grit for grit for the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

Reacting to reports that he verbally attacked the former governor of Lagos State, Kalu said: “we can never attack Tinubu”.

He noted that his statement was intentionally misunderstood by few individuals who wanted to be in the news by spewing irrelevant words.

“I told Nigerians that I will contest against Tinubu if the ticket is zoned to the South. APC is a democratic party that allows every qualified member to vote and be voted for.

“It is not owned or managed by an individual. If I said I was going to contest against Tinubu, it doesn’t mean I attacked him. I cannot attack him for any reason.

“It is sad that few elements are trying to twist my statement to score cheap political goal. I am not distracted. My friendship with Tinubu is deep rooted and I am not quarrelling with him.

“I am not against his ambition of becoming the president. It is the choice of the party to determine who becomes the presidential candidate,” Kalu said.