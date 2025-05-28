I need controversy to promote my song,Speed Darlington apologises after backlash over teenage girl claim

Embattled Nigerian singer and social media sensation, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has issued a public apology following backlash over a viral video in which he appeared to confess to a sexual encounter with a minor.

In the footage, which quickly drew widespread condemnation on social media, the artiste recounted in disturbing detail an alleged incident involving a teenage girl.

But in a follow-up video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Speed Darlington claimed the confession was fabricated as part of a publicity stunt crafted to promote his latest song.

He described the controversial remarks as “cruise” and insisted they were never meant to be taken seriously.

Despite the explanation, the singer extended an apology to his fans and anyone who found the content offensive, acknowledging the backlash and public concern surrounding the video.

He said, “All my followers pissed off about the video I recorded in which I spoke about me sleeping with a 15-year-old, I am an artiste. I need controversy to eat. If you are not trending, you are not getting booked. Simple! Nobody is booking something that is not trending.

“I have a new song now. The song is talking about f#ck this, f#ck that. This is my genre. I do not perform Christian music. When I dropped my song, I needed f#ck contents to push it. That is what I was doing. Don’t give it more than it is supposed to have. If any of you are offended, it’s alright. Apologies.”

