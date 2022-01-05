I need advice to keep my marriage going for another ten years – Charly Boy

Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has asked for advice to keep his marriage going for another ten years.

According to him, marriages are hard and most people are just managing.

The entertainer who has been married for 44 years, and has multiple grandchildren, said even seemingly happy marriages are not perfect.

He asked how many couples can boast that their marriage is exactly where they want it to be.

Sharing his wedding photos, Charly Boy in his caption opened up that his energy is dwindling and asked for advice on how to stretch his marriage for another 10 years.

He wrote:

“I Don Tire?

“How many of us can boast dat our marriage is exactly where we want it to be. A seemly happy marriage is usually far from perfect.

“Sorry fellas, una know say me no get energy to pretend to you dat marriage is a bed of roses and apples.

“E hardoooo. Na management.

“Na only God know how I don collect 44yrs for smbody pikin hand, proposed 4times and still stand. Who go pay me pension?

“Is it possible to stretch dis my marriage for another 10yrs or even 5? My people, “What should I do? My energy don dey dwindle, biko I need ur advice.