I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.

The veteran Nollywood actress said this in an interview with the Igbo Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The 56-year-old actress said she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.

Anunobi said: “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently.

“A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.

“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male.

“You must be complete.

“That’s all I can say.”