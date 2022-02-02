I need a daughter in-law – Kiddwaya’s mum

Susan Waya, the mother of Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has said she needs a daughter-in-law.

Waya made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

The billionaire mother, who shared the post to celebrate her first son Tersoo Terry Waya Jr, who is Kiddwaya’s elder brother, said Tersoo will turn 31 on February 4th.

Kiddwaya’s mom noted February is such a special month because of her son’s birthday.

Alongside her post, Susan attached a video of herself, making a selfie video with Kidd’s older brother and her first child, Terso

Recall that The Eagle online in 2020 reported that Susan supported the relationship between Kiddwaya and co-reality star, Erica.

However, Kiddwaya cleared the air that he didn’t want to go into any relationship at that moment.