A Nigerian man has narrated how he ended up marrying his biological daughter and

having two kids with her.

The man, who called in during Gbenga Oyato’s radio show last week, recounted how he lost contact with a lady he dated in 1996, not knowing she was pregnant.

The man further explained that he later relocated to the United States of America and married a lady he met there for papers and they ended up having two kids together.

However upon getting to Nigeria for a visit in December 2020, his wife decided to take him to her mother.

The caller disclosed that he realised the neighbourhood looked familiar and he got shocked when they arrived at his father’s house.

Her mother had become the youngest wife of his father, but he said he doesn’t know if his father knew that the woman has given birth before.

The man disclosed that he found out that his father was now married to his former lover who he lost contact with and mother of his wife.

He also revealed that she never informed him that she was pregnant with his child, the lady he got married to in United States),after they went their separate ways.

He concluded the complicated story by saying only himself and his wife’s mother know about the true situation of things.