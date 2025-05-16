I love that I’m curvy – Tems reveals

Grammy-winning Nigerian R&B sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed what she cherishes most about being a black woman.

The Love Me Jeje hitmaker shared her thoughts on identity and self-expression in a recent conversation with Cocoa Butter during a visit to Atlanta, Georgia.

“My favourite thing about being a black woman? I love being curvy. I love that I have a little booty, you know what I’m saying?” she said with a smile.

The Oscar-nominated artiste also spoke about her approach to fashion, citing cultural pride and individuality as key influences.

“I’m definitely into details. I’m definitely into the bling. I think Nigerians are very extravagant in everything and I’m very into that.

“But I always put my own spin and I’m not afraid to be who I am,” she added.

