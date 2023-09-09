I love Nigerian cuisines, culture — Chinese chieftaincy title holder in Nigeria

Chinese national, Zheng Xiapeng, a chieftaincy title holder in Enugu and Anambra States, on Saturday expressed his love for Nigerian culture and cuisines.

He spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sideline of the ongoing International Arts and Craft Expo in Abuja.

Xiapent said Nigerians are truly hospitable and friendly.

According to him, his favourite Nigerian cuisine is Eba with Edikang Ikong soup as well as local chicken sauce.

He said his love for Nigerian culture was instrumental to accepting two chieftaincy titles from Enugu and Anambra States.

He said he was conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Onodebeze 1 of Anambra State in 2019 and Eze Okwe of Okwe Kingdom of Ibagwa Nike in Enugu State in 2018.

Xiapeng added: “I love Nigeria so much, the cuisines, culture of respect and sense of dressing.

“I have been in Nigeria since eight years ago.

“I also love China, but Nigeria is my second home as well as Ghana because I was also conferred with a chieftaincy title in 2020 in Ghana as Askore Nkosuo in the Ashanti Kingdom.

“I am looking at learning Igbo and Hausa languages very soon.

“I have been to over 14 states in Nigeria like Ogun, Lagos, Kano, Ile-Ife (Osun State) and more.

“Nigerians are friendly, hospitable, hardworking and accommodating.

“Due to my love for Nigeria, I am currently responsible for the school fees of 15 children.

“Later on, I will do more by giving many more children full academic scholarships.

“This is because I realised children are the future of tomorrow.”

Also Read:

Xiapeng hinted that plans were underway to further strengthen Nigerian and Chinese cultural ties as he was trying to harness the similarities in the two nation’s cultures.

He said with this, some cultural exchange programmes would be organised engaging citizens of the two nations.

“I do not have plans of leaving Nigeria anytime soon,” he said.