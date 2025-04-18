I lost N10m to CBEX — Popular Nigerian musician + Video

A popular Nigerian musician, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has confirmed that he lost N10 million to the Ponzi scheme known as Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The Ibadan, Oyo State-based fuji musician accused some of his close associates of luring him into the fraudulent venture.

In a viral video, Taye Currency claimed he was introduced to CBEX by four of his close associates.

He listed them as Sodiq, Small London, Lateef, and one other unnamed associate.

He narrated his ordeal during a stage performance.

He said: “You will hear how CBEX took away over N20 million from me and people close to me.

“On April 1, Sodiq came to my house and said Lateef, the brand manager, had collected some money and also introduced Alaba and one other brother to it.

“Alaba even used N1.2 million he stole from the stage to invest.

“Brother Muca also put in his work fee: N500,000.

“Lateef invested N1.4 million.”

The singer disclosed that the success of his band members in the scheme was what interested him, recounting how Lateef told him how his N200,000 investment yielded N600,000.

Taye Currency added: “Lateef said he used N200,000 to collect N600,000.

“That was what pushed me.

“I withdrew the money I had saved with insurance and invested it on April 1, but everything vanished.”

Taye Currency then rained curses on those who introduced the scheme to him.

He said: “If they die well, they won’t rest well.”

