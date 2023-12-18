I lost my properties, kids to failed marriage — Veteran Nollywood actor + Video

A veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has said he lost everything, including four kids and properties, to his failed marriage to Suzanne Emma.

The 56-year-old actor revealed this on Sunday on a Channels Television programme: “Rubbin’ Minds.”

Following Emma’s application on July 13, 2015 and subsequent hearing, a Lagos Island Customary Court in Lagos State in 2017 dissolved the marriage between the duo.

Emma alleged incessant battery by Ike.

Speaking on the aftermath of the divorce after 14 years of marriage and four children, Ike said: “I didn’t come on the internet space to clarify the allegations against me because it’s difficult to clarify because the same people that were bullying me on the internet, they were still there.

“They are gonna say: ‘Don’t mind him. He is still missing her. Move on.’

“And if you’re not prepared to handle it, you will be crushed.

“My secondary school, St. Nicholas College, on CMD Road, Magodo, was shut down.

“Over N480 million investment that year was shut down.

“And all I heard was constant battery.

“I was like: ‘I don’t beat this lady. What’s going on? Babe, what’s going on? They said I beat you. Do I?’

“And she said: ‘No. But you’re a star. You know they can always manipulate things and all that.’

“So, I was gullible until I discovered that she was actually the one behind all this whole thing.

“Some ladies are too desperate for marriage legally.

“And she actually told me one time that I am not the marriage type.

“And I didn’t understand it.

“So, the young men need to know that there are plenty ladies that are not the marriage type lately.

“She went to divorce herself.

“She said: ‘Judge, please, divorce me, I want to go.’

“I said: ‘Kilode? Where are you going?’

Also Read:

“I was on my knees.

“Felix Duke was on his knees.

“My sisters were on their knees in court.

“Even the people that came with my ex-wife to court were on their knees.

“They said: ‘Are you okay? What’s wrong with you?’

“We didn’t understand what was going on in her psychology.”