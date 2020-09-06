Singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that she was young and broke while living in the United States of America.

Savage said this at a surprise party organised by her friends for the launch of her latest album: Ceila.

The mother of one reflected on when she was a 22-year-old living in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York, with little money.

According to her, where she lived in New York was a place to shelter the poor, mostly women with drug addiction problem.

Savage also narrated how she met with Elohor Aisien, describing her as the girl who always loved enjoying herself.

She said: “I am so thankful that I am here today.

“I think I was 22 or something and I was living in New York.

“I was living in like a shelter.

“A lot of people don’t know this.

“I was at a shelter for women in hard life.

“You know, the drug abusers.

“I just graduated from school.

“You know as an international student, you can’t work so I couldn’t work so I was doing the side things.

“It was literally in Bedford-Stuyvesant, which is like the hood in Brooklyn and Elohor came to New York and she hit me up…

“Elohor has always been that girl that loves enjoying herself…

“She would say let’s just go and eat…and we went to Apple Bliss….

“And she was ordering food and I ordered appetisers because I was so broke and I was so hungry.

“And I remembered she was looking at me and saying why are you ordering appetisers and I was just like I am not really really hungry and then she kept on asking and I started crying.

“So, she said what is the matter and then I said Elohor, I don’t have money and she was just like: ‘Are you serious?’

“Then she started ordering stuffs for me and stuffs to take home.

“I remember going home to my little box and just crying and I was like God, I can’t believe this girl literally just made my day.

“So the first time, I saw my picture in Time Square for the first time, she was the first person I called… that’s the story….to everyone who is listening to me don’t let time rub you of your joy.

“Even if you have not had your child yet and haven’t married yet.”

Meanwhile, her former boss and record label owner Don Jazzy was also present at the event.

Don Jazzy interrupted Tiwa when she mentioned marriage.

He said: “We haven’t married o.”