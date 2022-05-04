I like myself sexy, chic and classy — Mariam Timmer, The Real Housewife star

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and Chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Mariam is the mom of a beautiful daughter and married to John Timmer.

Fans met her announcement as part of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Lagos with anticipation because they expect her to bring extra spice to the show.

We chatted with her to get more insight into her experiences on the show so far.

What attracted you to this franchise, and how did you feel when you got it?

My mum told me to start a reality show about eight years ago because I’m naturally funny. Other people also used to ask me to create a reality show, and I love watching reality shows. So when I got approached for this, I thought, since people had been saying I should do it, I might as well go for it, and I’m here. The next thing, within twenty-four hours, we had finalised the deal.

Being asked to be a part of this was a shock, but I was excited. I was more concerned and looked forward to how the other casts would feel about this because they didn’t know I was coming. I loved my introduction to the show. They were having a party, and I just came in. It was exactly what I was expecting, and I was like, “Yes, bitches. Close your mouth, close it.” But that was precisely the expression I was waiting for, and I got it. They might have said something behind my back.

In your own words, what does it mean to be a Real Housewife of Lagos?

It means you’re married, in a relationship or a single mother. Or you’ve been married before or have that stability. You must also be a business-minded person, a people’s person, knowing how to talk to people and approach them nicely. You’re in control of yourself.

Not everyone is married, even with other franchises, but they know the process. They have the ability and character. I’m sure everybody on the show right now was handpicked based on their personality. Yes, I’m married, but you must have the essence and the whole package.

Can you describe your style?

My style is very sexy. I like myself sexy, chic, and classy. Some people say, “Oh, Mariam is very extra.” Yes, I am. But being extra for me means rocking jeans or leggings and T-shirts and still looking fly. It has to be chic, classy and sexy. I have to be elegant.

What is the hardest part about being in front of the cameras?

I’ve always been in front of a camera, thanks to my life in PR. I’m an influencer outside PR, but I stopped doing that in 2017. I had to take myself out of the scene when my husband and I decided to start a family. It was a conscious effort. Beforehand, I used to do red carpets, interviews, and guest appearances on Spice TV. I did this consistently before 2017, but it’s different right now because it’s my real life out there.

Then it was talking about someone’s fashion, but now it’s my life, and I have to watch what I say. I don’t have any secrets; what you see is what you get. You might not like it, but you will get to like it. You will love me. I say it the way it is; I don’t fake it.

What are you 100% about?

I’m 100% real when it comes to me. This Mariam Timmer is 100%, and everybody that knows me knows that. This is what you get. I say this every time that trying to fake it is like trying to change myself. So when it comes to something 100% authentic – it is me, my personality.

What has been your highlight since you started shooting The Real Housewives Of Lagos?

The funniest moment was the one I shared with my daughter. She couldn’t stop laughing. She has my sense of humour. I like the teams too because they are excellent, respectful and calm. I get along with everyone on the crew.

Who in your life knows you the best and why?

My mom and sister. I’m incredibly close to my mom. My mom understands me deeply. She’s my best friend. For my sister, we are like twins. Before my husband, she was my soulmate. I can dish rubbish with my sister, and she’ll accept me. She understands me and always knows what I’m thinking. Growing up, my mum used to pair us in clothes, and people would think we were twins. We’re always in sync.

Why should audiences watch? What makes RHOLagos unique?

It’s going to be unique because RHOLagos is something that has never been done before. Lagos is the first West African country to have this franchise, and I feel like it will put us on the map.

If we keep our A-game on and entertain the audience and the viewers, we’ll be on the same level as The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They will have to bring Lagos on board if they’re making OG cast trips.

Catch Mariam on The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax, with new episodes every Friday.