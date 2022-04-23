I left Banky W’s record label with zero naira, I have witnesses — Wizkid

Grammy award winning singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has revealed that he left Banky W’s record label, EME, with zero naira in his account despite being famous.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported that Banky W in a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series revealed that he was disappointed with Wizkid and compared him to Tiwa Savage.

Banky W stated that he was disappointed with the former EME signee for not showing up at his wedding and he was happy that Savage could attend despite the inconvenience.

He said: “Was I disappointed that he wasn’t at the wedding?

“I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists…I think it was One Africa.

“As a matter of fact, Tiwa ended up…there was no business class and she took an economy seat so she could make it.

“But he called at the time that he was so sorry.”

Meanwhile, Wizkid in his interview expressed appreciation to Banky W for everything he did for him, but noted that it was time to explore and move his career forward.

According to Wizkid, he left Banky W’s EME record label with zero kobo in his account and some people can attest to his words.

Reacting to Banky W’s revelation, Wizkid via Twitter, wrote: “My answer to everything is Lol and Ok. Chop life abeg.”

A Twitter user who found Wizkid’s reply insulting, criticised him, saying it was very unfair for him not to attend Banky W’s wedding.

The Twitter user also opined that Banky W literally made Wizkid who he is today and despite all that happened in the past, he still owes him a lot.

The user added that Wizkid replying “LOL” to Banky W’s positive remark about him is rude and should act respectfully.

The post reads: “Wizkid it was very unfair of you not to attend Banky W’s wedding (if you were an invitee), cos he literally made you who today and despite all that happened in the past, you still owe him a lot.

“Furthermore, replying LOL to Banky’s positive remarks about you is rude.

“Act respectfully.”