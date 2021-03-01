The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has said that he already knows the identity of those behind the attack on and kidnap of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

Matawalle said this on Sunday when 17 Emirs in the state paid him a sympathy visit over the abduction of 317 girls from the school.

He said Nigerians would be shocked to know those behind the abduction.

He said: “As we await the arrival of the released kidnapped students of GSSS, Jangebe at the Government House today (Sunday), I want to inform you that there are many revelations in relation to the abduction of these students.

“Many people will be surprised to hear those people behind the abduction of these innocent children.

“They are not comfortable with the progress I am getting as a result of my peace initiative and they want to do all they can to sabotage my efforts.

“I will insha Allah succeed at the end of the day and they will bury their faces in shame.”