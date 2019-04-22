A 30-year-old man, Uwani Danjuma, has said he killed his wife for planning to remarry after his death.

Danjuma carried out the act in Uddu village, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

The husband said his wife had told him when he was ill that if he died, she would remarry.

He said on getting well, he then attacked her with a machete, inflicting injuries on her neck.

Danjuma said: “I can’t imagine my own wife telling me that if I die, she will remarry.

“I became angry and inflicted injuries on her neck with a machete, which led to her death.

“I don’t regret killing her, since she wanted me to die.

“I killed her so that she would not remarry.

“She should not have said that to my hearing.

“There is power in spoken words.

“So let her go.

“Allah will send her to hell for that unguarded statement.”

The spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Mohammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

Abubakar said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off, adding that he had confessed to the crime.

He said the injury the suspect inflicted on the deceased led to her death, adding that he would be charged to court.