A 14-year-old girl has told the police that she went into cultism out of love for her boyfriend.

The girl said that her boyfriend belonged to Eiye confraternity.

When she became a member, she was made a spy for the group.

She said: “When we started dating, I didn’t know he was into cultism.

“It was after a while that I discovered.

“And because of the love I have for him, I joined cultism.

“Since I joined, I have not gone home.

“I stay with my boyfriend in his parents’ house.

“After the group had studied me for long, I was converted to be spying for them.

“My work is to lookout for policemen and other security agents.

“I also cook for them.”

The 14-year-old was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command and was one of the suspects paraded by the Command’s Commission, Zubairu Muazu.

Muazu told newsmen that 202 cult members have been arrested since he took over the Command a few months ago.