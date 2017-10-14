I inherited N40m debt – LG Chairman

The Chairman of Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sani Abdu, said he inherited N40 million debt from his predecessor.

Abdu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Friday.

He said he settled a liability of N3 million outstanding promotion arrears and allowances of staff.

The chairman stated that on his assumption of office about eight months ago, he expended about N7 million to sink 13 boreholes across the council area.

He explained that the gesture was aimed at tackling the acute water shortage in parts of the local government area.

Abdu pledged to complete the abandoned road from Masaya to Tukudda when the council was in sound financial stand.

According to him, it is the determination of our administration to open more rural roads to boost the transportation of farm produce from the hinterland to markets in urban areas.

