I informed EFCC I won’t honour its invitation on fixed date — Buhari’s Minister

A former Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has offered reasons for not honouring the invitation extended to her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the appointed date.

The explanation was offered by the counsel to the former Minister in the Buhari administration, Sir Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN).

Okpeseyi said that on the contrary, Umar-Farouq was eager to make herself available to offer clarifications to operatives of the anti-graft agency who were looking into the books of two financially independent agencies under the ministry, including the National Social Investment Programme Agency.

He told newsmen on Wednesday: “I was at the headquarters of the Commission on Tuesday to submit a letter to that effect and to seek extension of time (a shift in date) to enable my client, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, to make herself available at another opportune time to offer clarifications about activities of some agencies under the ministry she superintended in the immediate past administration.

“Although, the EFCC has yet to send me a formal reply, the leadership availed us of its understanding, which resulted in parties amicably agreeing to have the interview originally scheduled for Wednesday (January 3, 2024) postponed to a time that the Commission would subsequently fix after looking through its schedules.”

Sir Okpeseyi said once the coast was clear and a new date was fixed by the Commission, his client would be available to answer questions and offer clarifications on the areas of her stewardship that are not clear to the Commission.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria took the opportunity of the chat to attack the impression being created in a section of the media that his client was being invited for alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to him: “That is not the case in this circumstance.

“She has been invited to offer clarifications into certain expenditures by some agencies under her ministry.”

Recall that the EFCC had earlier said it would not arrest the immediate past Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management for the alleged N37.1 billion fraud in agencies under the ministry.

It would also be recalled that the former minister had, through her media aide, Alexander Udeh, issued an initial response to the media report that insinuated her into a business relationship with a contractor.

Read her: “My attention has been drawn to publications in some online media outlets trying to link my name with the activities of one Mr. James Okwete who is reportedly being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial improprieties.

“Ordinarily I would have ignored such publications, which at best could be seen and regarded as speculative but doing so will give energy to the adventure of those who take delight in mudslinging, especially against those who are, or have been privileged to hold public offices.

“In this age of digital media when unverified materials are easily dumped and recalled from the cyber space, it would be inappropriate to ignore such a malicious linkage.

“I wish to state categorically that I neither know the said Mr. Okwete nor has ever had him represent me in any way whatsoever. Therefore, linking me with him in whatever guise is bogus and ill-intentioned.

“I remain proud to have served my country as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so.

“While I resist the urge to engage in any media banter whatsoever on this issue since my name was never expressly mentioned by the agency reportedly investigating Mr. Okwete, I am nonetheless prepared to seek redress legally and clear my name if there is any such defamatory reference to my person from any source.”

Meanwhile, sundry reports said that the agencies, which financial activities caught the interest of and scrutiny by the anti-graft agency, had their budgets independently and exclusively administered by them as long as spending did not go above a certain threshold.

It was learnt that if proposed expenditures went above the threshold, the agencies would have to revert upstairs for ministerial approval.

But the agencies, as learnt, ensured that expenditures for contracts were below ministerial approval.

These, as gathered, are some of the areas the former minister would be expected to clarify or shed light on in her rescheduled interview with operatives of the EFCC to enable it track the “expended” funds being investigated.