I have two estates, football is temporary — Osimhen + Video

Napoli FC of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed he is into real estate business.

The Nigerian international revealed this in an interview he granted, when asked what else he does outside of football.

Smiling, Osimhen, who just got out of a face-off with Napoli over a mockery video, said football is a temporary source of income.

He said he has two estates.

Also Read:

However, from the clip from the video seen by The Eagle Online, the ever-smiling forward did not reveal the location(s) of the estates.

The Super Eagles forward, asked what is the most expensive thing he has, replied: “I’ve got two estates….

“Ha, I’m a businessman o.

“Which is good because football is temporal.

“When you are done playing, you need to fall back to something.”