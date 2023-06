Street pop singer, Portable, has mocked those telling his first wife, Ewatomi, to dump him over infidelity.

The street wise singer, who bragged that he is making his wife stronger, told her “advisors” what she was enjoying with him.

He also claimed that he has slept with no fewer than 20 of his wife’s friends who have been advising her to dump him

Portable further described them as “fake adviser”.