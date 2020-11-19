The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has buttressed his social media post that he has the power and prerogative to sack the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr.

This reemphasis came barely 24 hours after he posted on his Twitter handle his dismay at the Super Eagles abysmal performance in the two games against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a double header African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria submitted a 4-0 lead to Sierra Leone on Friday in Benin, Edo State and then played a goalless draw at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown on Tuesday.

The Minister on Wednesday, while apologising to Nigerians for the disappointing outing, wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr. Nigerian football deserves better. The needful will be done. Apologies to all football lovers.”

Dare, who spoke when he responded to questions from newsmen on Thursday in Minna at an interactive session with the All Progressives Congress youths in Niger State, said as the Minister of Sports, he has the right to reposition the Super Eagles of Nigeria for optimal performance.

Dare said: “As a Minister of Youth and Sports, it is my responsibility to make sure that the sports sector is growing.

“We expect good results from the Nigeria technical crew.

“I have the right to do that.

“Who are the Super Eagles playing for?

“Whose country’s jersey are they wearing?

“Which country’s anthem are they singing?

“If it’s Nigeria’s, then I have the right.

“Therefore, we will review everything about the Super Eagles to enable the National football team progress and give us good results.

“We are not happy with what happened in Sierra Leone recently, therefore we have to do something to make the Super Eagles give us good results.”

Dare however said President Muhammad Buhari would continue to engage youths across the country meaningfully with various empowerment programmes.