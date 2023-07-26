I have petitioned NSA to arrest Asari Dokubo for threatening Rivers governor – Deji Adeyanju

828 828

Activist Deji Adeyanju, has called on the National Security Adviser NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, to as a matter of urgency effect the arrest of former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, over his recent threat to the Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara.

On Tuesday, July 25, LIB shared a video in which Dokubo slammed Governor Fubara for ordering military men to dismantle a militia group that he recently formed. Asari felt slighted by the order of the governor and did not hide his displeasure. While speaking to his supporters, Asari said if the governor ‘’does anyhow, he will see anyhow”. In his words, “Boko Haram will be child’s play”.

He added that the governor has no authority and that he is just an ordinary man like himself Asari.

In a petition addressed to Ribadu, Adeyanju said Asari’s comments should not be allowed to fly without proper prosecution. He called on the NSA to ensure that Asari is arrested with “immediate effect for the threat to National security and utter disregard of rule of law”.